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Fresh Apple Arugula Salad with Goat Cheese
4 days ago
This apple arugula salad is the perfect combination of sweet, savory, and crunchy flavors. Fresh arugula is tossed with juicy apple slices, creamy goat cheese, dried figs, and delicious maple-roasted pecans for a salad that’s full of flavor in every bite. A simple homemade balsamic dressing adds just the right amount of sweetness and tanginess to make this salad extra delicious. Best of all, this easy apple arugula salad takes just 20 minutes to make, making it a great choice for a quick lunch, weeknight dinner side dish, or holiday gathering.