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AEW Full Gear and WWE SmackDown coverage, NXT live events (reports needed), Hiroshi Tanahashi, Sara Amato, Sunil Singh, Eddie Guerrero, Rufus R. Jones
7 days ago
-AEW Full Gear will be held on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona, at Mortgage Matchup Center. The show is headlined by Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review starting with the one-hour pre-show, as it is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 6CT/7ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).