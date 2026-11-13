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The National Portrait Gallery Wasn’t Allowed to Acquire Photographs When It Opened in 1968. Fifty Years Later, the Smithsonian Museum’s Collection Has Grown to 11,000 Photos and Counting
By Meilan Solly,7 days ago
When the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery opened to the public in 1968, its curators had a clear remit: to collect “painted or sculptured likenesses” of individuals who had left their mark on American history and culture. Photography didn’t make the cut, despite the fact that the medium had been invented nearly a century and a half earlier.
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