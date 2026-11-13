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1,000 locals housed (and counting): How Truckee’s seven programs changed the housing narrative for local employees
By Carly Heltzel,7 days ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Most Truckee residents aren’t eligible for state-funded affordable housing, but they often can’t afford the town’s skyrocketing housing prices either. So, six years ago, the town began creating its own workforce housing programs. Seven of them, to be exact. Since the first program...