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Fernley Seeks Applicants for Three Planning Commission Vacancies
By Staff Report,7 days ago
The City of Fernley is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Planning Commission, with three vacancies to fill following the resignations of three commissioners in October. Commissioners Cody Wagner, Jenni McCullar and Angela Lewis resigned Oct. 14 amid disagreements over the City Council's handling of a proposed...
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