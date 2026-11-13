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State Rep. Miriam Paris and Media Girls Network to host Black Media and Entertainment Day at Georgia Capitol
By Tyrik Wynn,5 days ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Black excellence in media, music and entertainment will be celebrated at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, November 13. Black Media & Entertainment Day is presented by Media Girls Network in partnership with State Representative Miriam Paris, who represents Georgia House District 142 in Middle Georgia.
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