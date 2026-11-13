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Rush in Concert at PPG Paints Arena; Mr. Smalls Hosts Tropidelic (Sun., 11/15/26)
By Mike Vargo,7 days ago
1) No history of progressive rock would be complete without Rush. The band started out as a trio of high-schoolers in Toronto in 1968, playing covers of artists such as Jimi Hendrix and Cream. Now—after decades of experimentation and metamorphosis, after 19 studio albums, after wide acclaim for the group’s musicianship, and after Rush’s apparent final winding-down several years ago (punctuated, sadly, by the illness and death of legendary drummer Neal Peart)—after taking time to reflect on all of that, guitarist Alex Lifeson and lead vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee are now back on tour. They’ve invited a new drummer aboard, jazz/rocker Annika Nilles. Keyboardist Loren Gold has joined the tour as well. Expect the reconstructed Rush to play songs from throughout their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career, which has spanned a range of styles and lyrical treatments. The tour is called the Fifty Something Tour and whether it will be the group’s last is uncertain. Having gotten into music when quite young, Lifeson and Lee are still “only” in their early 70s. But their visit to Pittsburgh is a major occasion regardless. Catch Rush in concert at PPG Paints Arena. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. (M.V.)