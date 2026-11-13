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Keep the Holiday Deliciousness Safe
5 days ago
Valdosta- The South Health District is reminding residents that a safe holiday meal starts long before everyone gathers around the table. As Thanksgiving approaches, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding residents that a safe holiday meal starts long before everyone gathers around the table. From thawing and preparing the turkey to storing leftovers, a few simple food safety practices can help prevent foodborne illness and keep the holiday celebration happy and healthy. Whether you’re roasting, smoking, or deep-frying your turkey, paying attention to proper food handling and cooking temperatures is key to a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving.
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