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Global outage affecting Microsoft 365 and Outlook enters its second day, issues slowly improving
By WICS/WRSP Staff,4 days ago
(WICS/WRSP) - A global outage affecting Microsoft 365 and Outlook has entered its second day. Many report that things are slowly improving, yet there is no official report from Microsoft saying that things are fixed. Thousands of users reported problems using Outlook Thursday afternoon. Governments and businesses around the world...