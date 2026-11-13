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LC Volleyball Falls in 5-Set Battle at CCC Tournament
5 days ago
CALDWELL, Idaho – The fifth-seeded LC State Volleyball team put together a thrilling performance on Thursday, but fell to fourth-seeded No. 21 Southern Oregon 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 10-25, 18-16) in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Cascade Conference Volleyball Championship, presented by U.S. Bank. The Warriors had a strong opening set and dominant fourth frame, but the Raiders outlasted LC State in an extended fifth set.