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The Buildout: Kinetic broadens fiber reach in Q3
By Nicole Ferraro,7 days ago
The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction, awards and service launches reaching over 90,000 locations across the US. Send us your news at [email protected]. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here and sign up for the Light Reading Broadband newsletter here to get The Buildout in your inbox every Friday.
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