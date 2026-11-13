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Chris Pratt Officially Addresses Star-Lord Return Amid James Gunn's DC Departure
By Adam Blevins,3 days ago
Chris Pratt has been busy as ever in 2026 despite being years removed from his big-budget franchise roles, but that hasn’t stopped him from finding success at the box office. Pratt stumbled with the release of Mercy (co-starring Rebecca Ferguson) earlier this year, but despite an underwhelming performance in theaters, the movie went on to find success on Prime Video. Pratt swiftly returned to box office greatness thanks to his titular role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel that grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. In the latter half of the year, Pratt has focused more on streaming projects like the second season of The Terminal List, which is now streaming on Prime Video. He’s soon to debut a new movie on Apple TV with Way of the Warrior Kid, which co-stars Linda Cardellini.