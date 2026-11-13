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The Devils Need To Figure Out Their Penalty Kill Before It Starts Costing Them Games
By Jared Moore,7 days ago
The Devils have had issues on the penalty kill in the first quarter of the 2026-27 season. Entering Thursday’s game vs. Washington, the Devils have been a bottom five team in the NHL in terms of successfully killing penalties. Despite that, it really hasn’t had much of an impact on their win-loss record to this point. At least, it didn’t until Tuesday’s game in Winnipeg where they gave up two more goals on the penalty kill and it was ultimately one of the primary reasons they lost said game.