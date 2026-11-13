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Lunchbox Nightclub Mixes Arcade Games and Dance Floors in Underground Atlanta
By Bella Cruz,7 days ago
A new nightclub blending dance floors with arcade-style games has opened inside Underground Atlanta, giving the historic district its third large-scale nightlife venue. Lunchbox sits beside MJQ Concourse and Masquerade at 50 Lower Alabama Street, combining what its operators describe as a nightclub and social gaming environment under one roof.
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