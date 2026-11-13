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Jalen Suggs Injury Update Is Encouraging as Magic Host the Bucks
By Edward Perovic,7 days ago
The Magic finally have some Jalen Suggs news worth a look. Suggs has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Bucks, his first questionable designation since he hurt his right knee on Oct. 25. After eight straight missed games, that’s a meaningful step. Questionable doesn’t mean cleared, but this Jalen Suggs injury update is the clearest sign yet that his return is getting close.