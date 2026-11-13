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Tom Brady Has Made His Feelings on the Chicago Bears Clear
By Garrett Klaus,5 days ago
The Chicago Bears have officially earned the respect of Tom Brady, and even Caleb Williams throwing four interceptions wasn’t enough to change his mind. For the second straight week, the seven time Super Bowl champion ranked Chicago No. 1 in his latest NFL power rankings for FOX Sports, keeping the Bears ahead of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and the rest of the league.