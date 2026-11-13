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ICE facility opens in western Minnesota to carry out "mandate for mass deportations," DHS says
By Cole Premo, Anthony Bettin,7 days ago
APPLETON, Minnesota (WCCO) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday confirmed that a once-empty prison in Appleton, Minnesota, is now open and being used for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. According to DHS, the facility opened on Monday to "strengthen America's ability to enforce its immigration laws and...
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