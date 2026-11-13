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DeKalb Commissioners Reject Civilian Oversight of Flock System
By Rohit Mehta,7 days ago
DeKalb County commissioners have decided the county's police surveillance network does not need an outside civilian auditor. On Tuesday in Decatur, the board voted 5-2 to deny Commissioner Ted Terry's resolution for independent oversight of Digital Shield, the system built around Flock automated license-plate readers and other technology police use.