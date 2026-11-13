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Best Thermal Cameras 2026: The Resolution on the Box Is Not the Resolution of the Sensor
By Trinity Sparke,5 days ago
Point one of these at an exterior wall on a cold evening and the draughts show up as blue rivers running down from the window frames. Point it at a ceiling and you can read the gaps between the loft insulation batts like lines on a map. This is the only household tool that makes heat loss visible, and the reason it matters is that you cannot fix a draught you have not found. Thermal cameras used to be a two-thousand-dollar item carried by building inspectors. A good one now plugs into a phone for under three hundred. The catch is that the resolution number on the box is not the resolution of the sensor.