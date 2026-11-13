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Buffalo Bills records to watch in Week 10 vs. Jets
By Rachel Auberger,7 days ago
Allen is chasing NFL history, while Rousseau and Knox have a chance to climb the Bills’ record books. The Buffalo Bills gave us plenty of reasons to break out the permanent markers Monday night. Josh Allen and James Cook both joined the 5,000-yard rushing club, and Cook finally caught his quarterback on Buffalo’s all-time rushing list. In fact, he didn’t just catch him. He ran right past him, leaving Allen in fifth place while claiming fourth for himself.