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Yet another report claims GTA 6 Online multiplayer experience arrives next year
By Nadeem Sarwar,5 days ago
We are less than a week away from the launch of GTA 6, one of the most hotly anticipated games in history. Pre-loads for the game have already begun, and it will be available to play on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and even on Xbox One consoles through remote play and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Well, it seems you won’t have to wait long for the online multiplayer experience to drop.