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Three things to know: Malverne plans to demolish Carbone Park for apartments
By Anthony Favilla,5 days ago
Village of Malverne officials provided the community with updates on the demolition of Carbone Toddler Park and 1 Britton Circle during their latest board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4. They are now in contract to demolish Carbone and convert the land into new apartments, meanwhile planning to build a new kiddie park nearby at the site of a decommissioned police station.