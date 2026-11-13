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🏞️🐾 Seal of the City of Virginia Beach at Mount Trashmore – A Giant Emblem on a Mountain of Garbage!
4 days ago
Simba and I visited the Seal of the City of Virginia Beach at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach, Virginia, an enormous municipal emblem displayed prominently on the hillside of one of the city's most recognizable landmarks! Featuring symbols representing Virginia Beach's colonial history, maritime heritage, agricultural roots, and beautiful Atlantic coastline, this unusual attraction tells the story of the community through a colorful collection of meaningful images.