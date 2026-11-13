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1 in 3 Game Developers Laid Off Over the Past Two Years While Studios Force GenAI Into Pipelines, 55% of Game Devs Say AI Is Hurting Games
By Sikandar Mahmood,4 days ago
Tech executives and AI evangelists promised abundance and a future with jobs for everyone thanks to AI. However, the past two years have exposed that narrative badly. Hundreds of thousand of people in tech and gaming have lost their jobs to AI. And newly released GDC data only validates what we already knew.