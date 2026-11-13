undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hundreds of Scotland's Tartan Army to attend Patriots game in Germany
By Oscar Margain,5 days ago
Boston's biggest summer celebrities will be in Germany for the Patriots game on Sunday. During the World Cup, the beer-drinking, bag-pipe playing, kilt-clad Scottish fan base won over the hearts of Bostonians and New Englanders alike, and now that friendship is resulting in an unexpected NFL reunion as hundreds of members of Scotland's Tartan Army will invade Munich for the Pats-Lions showdown.