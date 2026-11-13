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Asheville approves funds for post-Helene park recovery, Riverside Cemetery repairs
By WLOS Staff,5 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council approved several funding measures to support ongoing Helene recovery at area parks and historic locations during its Nov. 10 meeting. One resolution allows the city to transfer about $30.4 million in previously approved Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to...
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