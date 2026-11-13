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Before Resigning, Jensen Huang Admitted He Was Facing an “Avalanche” of Excess Wafers and Memory, New Report Sheds More Light on the GPU & RAM Crisis
By Sikandar Mahmood,3 days ago
For the past two years, the narrative around inflated GPU and RAM prices has been the insatiable AI demand eating up wafer at TSMC and every module on Earth must go to AI data centers. However, the narrative is cracking ever since reports of channel stuffing and over commitments came out.