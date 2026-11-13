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Flurries and cold air to start the weekend
By Alexis Staniec,7 days ago
It's a chilly start to the day with low temperatures early this morning dropping to below freezing for most. Feels like temperatures with a gusty north a northwest wind has been in the 20s this morning, and our wind chill values will barely get above freezing through this afternoon, as winds stay breezy with gusts reaching anywhere from 20-30mph out of the north. Our actual high today should get to around 43 degrees for Milwaukee.
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