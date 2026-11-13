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How we dig out of our housing crisis: Lookout Editorial Board recommendations
By Envisioning more housing production,7 days ago
Over the past few months, the Lookout Eugene-Springfield Editorial Board’s examination of Lane County’s homebuilding woes has taken us across the region. We’ve met with local homebuilders and developers, called politicians and leaders in local government, spoken with the heads of nonprofits and advocacy groups. Toward the...
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