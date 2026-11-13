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Steam’s angriest new game is the perfect place to channel your AI hate
By Giovanni Colantonio,7 days ago
There are plenty of good reasons to have an adversarial relationship with generative AI. You could go to war over the tech’s environmental impact, its catastrophic impact on labor, the way it has driven up the cost of RAM, or the fact that it’s an empire built on mass theft. But there’s also the existential horror of it all. Imagine what a world where human beings forfeit all of their brainpower to machines would look like. Where nobody can be bothered to write so much as an email to one another. Where photos are replaced with digital approximations of cherished moments. Where art is no longer created by people who have something to express, but by those who only see it as a space-filling product.