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Springfield businesses restore west Eugene rail spur to transport steel
7 days ago
Two Springfield businesses that distribute building materials have restored a Eugene rail spur to transport steel from a producer in northern Oregon. Stout Steel and Cedarwood purchased an industrial property in west Eugene last year and renovated a warehouse on the lot. The businesses, owned by Alan Stout and his father, Randy Stout, hired a contractor to restore the spur, which had been unused for nearly 20 years. Alan Stout is also a Springfield city councilor.
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