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Frontline CLL Treatment Landscape and Factors Guiding Therapy Selection
7 days ago
Sameh Gaballa, MD, of Moffitt Cancer Center, opens this OncLive Insights program on treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) by asking where continuous Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor therapy and fixed-duration, venetoclax-based therapy fit today. Sameh Gaballa, MD, of Moffitt Cancer Center, opens this OncLive Insights program on treatment-naive chronic lymphocytic...