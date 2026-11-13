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Attackers in Binance Breach Targeted Known Weakness, Missing Controls
By Robert Lemos,7 days ago
On Oct. 29, cyber thieves transferred around $6.34 billion in various cryptocurrencies from at least 11 wallets owned by exchange Binance to attacker-controlled addresses. Binance seemingly had not put in place security controls to quickly detect malicious authorizations and disable them through a pretested kill switch, experts say — which should put other crypto firms on notice.