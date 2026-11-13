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S.E. Cupp: Voters said ‘enough,’ MAGA didn’t hear
By S.E.Cupp,7 days ago
After suffering an absolute drubbing in last week’s midterm elections, Republicans seem to have learned few lessons. America was not subtle or ambiguous in its rebuke of President Trump, MAGA, and Republicans — no fewer than 30 incumbent House Republicans lost their seats, Senate Republicans lost eight seats, and five states changed party control at the gubernatorial level, all to Dems. It was a bloodbath.