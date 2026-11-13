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Opera Meets Film: Recalling Cinematic Legacies, Pt. 3: Boris Godunov
By John Vandevert,7 days ago
Dramatized history, both past and present, through operatically-inspired cinema is a historical phenomenon all of its own, and as such, it has covered considerable ground. From the political assassination of Queen Gertrude of the Duchy of Merania in the 13th century (‘Bánk bán’, 1861), and the 17th-century reforms abreast the birth of the Russian Empire (‘Khovanshchina‘, 1886), to the death of Leon Klinghoffer (‘The Death of Klinghoffer,’ 1991), to Tsar Peter I’s European travels (‘Zar und Zimmermann,’ 1837), history, opera, and cinema are inextricably intertwined.