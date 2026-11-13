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Jim Caviezel says he’ll ‘always’ be disappointed he isn’t in ‘Passion’ follow-up, hasn’t talked to Mel Gibson
7 days ago
Jim Caviezel said he’ll always be disappointed that he wasn’t able to return as Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s upcoming “Resurrection of the Christ.”. “Always will be disappointment with that one. Always will be, but I wouldn’t have been able to do this film,” he told Fox News Digital of his new movie “Ghost Soldier,” which was released on Nov. 11.