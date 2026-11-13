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Jackson Health Foundation Dedicates Carlos A. Migoya Patient Care Tower at Jackson Memorial Hospital
By cfelixcpa,4 days ago
Naming honors former president and CEO Carlos A. Migoya’s 15-year legacy of leadership and public service. November 10, 2026 — Jackson Health Foundation officially dedicated the Carlos A. Migoya Patient Care Tower at Jackson Memorial Hospital, honoring the longtime former president and chief executive officer who rescued the financially distressed institution, orchestrated its historic turnaround, and spearheaded unprecedented modernization.