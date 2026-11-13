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Kingdom Men of Action to host second annual Men's Health and Wellness Conference at BC
By BakersfieldNow Staff,4 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kingdom Men of Action is hosting its second annual Men's Health and Wellness Conference at Bakersfield College on Saturday, Nov. 14. Dr. Traco Matthews, founder and executive director of Kingdom Men of Action and chief health equity officer at Kern Health Systems, joined ARC Bakersfield to discuss the upcoming event.
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