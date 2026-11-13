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Two Philadelphia Restaurants Cited After Inspectors Find Mouse Droppings and Expired Food
By Whatnow News Team,4 days ago
[Editor’s note: The report mentioned here is from inspections conducted on November 12 and may not represent the future health inspection status of the food establishments.]. The Philadelphia Health Department conducted a series of health inspections at two Philadelphia restaurants on November 12. The department cited Jezabel’s and New London Pizza for multiple health and sanitation violations.
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