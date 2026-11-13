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Devin Wild returns to Scantraxx for his Serenity EP
By Contributing Writer,7 days ago
Devin Wild’s Serenity EP captures a period of personal and creative change. For Dion, the artist behind Devin Wild, the search for balance brought a new perspective: peace means staying grounded while everything around you changes. Learning to embrace that change opened up fresh energy in the studio and the freedom to move beyond self-imposed rules around tempo and genre.