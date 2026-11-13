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Bellmore-Merrick swimmers Johnny Macko and Sasha Karafin earn All-America honors
By Julia Gillego,5 days ago
For Johnny Macko and Sasha Karafin, years of early-morning swim practices, demanding training schedules and dedication in the classroom have culminated in national recognition. The Bellmore-Merrick high school seniors were named to the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association’s 2025-26 All-America list, an honor recognizing the top 100 swimmers in each...