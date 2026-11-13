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Raw milk is all over our social media feed. Here’s why pasteurized milk is a much safer choice.
By Irini Hadjisavva, PhD,4 days ago
Raw milk is the perfect medium to grow bacteria, some of which can make us sick. Here are 5 reasons why pasteurized milk is the safer option. Raw milk is milk from cows, goats, sheep (or other animals) straight from the teat that has not been pasteurized. Consuming raw milk, or products made with raw milk, can come with several health risks, especially for infants and young children, the elderly, pregnant people, and those with a weakened immune system.