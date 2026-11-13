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First Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms Bobbleheads Unveiled
By The Citizen,7 days ago
Because all you need after an election is a bobblehead of the politician you most want to agree with you, The Citizen shares the following release:. Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobbleheads of Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff, who won their respective gubernatorial and U.S. Senate elections in Georgia on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state. Upon inauguration, Bottoms will also become Georgia’s first Black and first female governor. Ossoff won re-election to the U.S. Senate, defeating U.S. representative Mike Collins.
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