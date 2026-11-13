undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Temab-A Shows Promising Survival in Pretreated Nonsquamous NSCLC
7 days ago
Telisotuzumab adizutecan showed promising survival in pretreated nonsquamous NSCLC, with the most benefit in EGFR wild-type tumors with high c-Met levels. Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), an investigational c-Met-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), produced encouraging overall survival (OS) in heavily pretreated nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), particularly in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type tumors with high c-Met expression, according to updated results from the first-in-human M21-404 study presented at the.