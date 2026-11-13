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Does Kansas have more rural hospitals at risk of closing than any other state as of October 2026?
By High Plains Public Radio,7 days ago
Kansas ranked second nationally for rural hospitals at risk of closing, with 58 of its 100 hospitals considered at risk. Texas led with 84 hospitals, according to an October 2026 report. Proportionally, Kansas ranked seventh, with 58% of its rural hospitals at risk. Researchers used the most recent data from...
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