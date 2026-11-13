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Italy takes a tour of America’s Mother Road
By High Plains Public Radio,7 days ago
This year, America’s Mother Road is host to three Italians from Friuli Venezia Guilia, an autonomous region in northeastern Italy. Journalists Giusy Concina and Mario Lavaccia, along with social media manager Leo Essana, are traveling Route 66 to celebrate its centennial and reconnect with the descendants of Friulian immigrants who made America their home more than a century ago.