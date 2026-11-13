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Gerald G. Rudy (1930-2026)
By Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home,7 days ago
Gerald G. Rudy, 96, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at Tremont Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Fredericksburg on Oct. 30, 1930, he was the son of the late Harvey and Edna (Miller) Rudy. Gerald graduated from Fredericksburg High School with the Class of 1950. He worked as a meat cutter and retired in 1995 from Allen’s Market in Harrisburg. He then went and drove cars for Manheim Auto Auction for several years. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg. Gerald enjoyed being part of the men’s fellowship group and attending the men’s breakfast put on by the group. He enjoyed walking in the woods, going up to hunting camp in Potter County, and volunteering at Hinkelfest.