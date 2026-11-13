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Leading Off
By Kataeya Sharp,7 days ago
You might recall the uproar some weeks ago over a Westlake data center possibly being built just 506 feet from Keller residents’ homes. The data center developer, the city of Keller, and a Keller homeowners association just last week reached a settlement, and the Westlake Town Council last night approved the development agreement. A 1.1-million-square-foot, 88-acre data center campus will be built just beyond the tree line behind the Marshall Ridge neighborhood.