undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Commentary: West Virginia politicians cutting taxes while not providing needed infrastructure improvements
4 days ago
"West Virginians sent us to tackle real problems and deliver real results." — Gov. Patrick Morrisey (March 2026) Well, the midterm elections are over and have proved to be exactly as predicted — a disaster for President Donald Trump and Republicans. The Democrats prevailed in a number of conservative, formerly red states. Like Georgia, where the Senate, the governorship and all statewide races were won by Democrats. But that did not happen in West Virginia, which over the last decade has become a Republican stronghold. The key question is will it remain that way if clearly needed services are not provided by the Republicans in charge?