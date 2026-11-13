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Results - Sparkassen Cross Pforzheim 2026
4 days ago
View the results, live timing and start lists for the 2026 Sparkassen Cross Pforzheim, a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold. Location: Lohwiesenhof in Pforzheim-Huchenfeld, Germany. Race day Schedule:. Start (CET)EventDistanceAge group. 10:30Girls150m4 and younger. 10:33Boys150m4 and younger. 10:36Girls150m5. 10:39Boys150m5. 10:42Masters men and women3,000m50–69 10:42FunCross — men and women3,000m20+...